From Dhoni, Tendulkar to Gavaskar, all hail India's T20 World Cup triumph

The who's who of the Indian cricket fraternity, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, hailed the title triumph in the T20 World Cup, saying it will inspire the country's "starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams".

India's first T20 world champion skipper Dhoni led the chorus of former and current cricketers, hailing Rohit Sharma's men for regaining the trophy after 17 long years, beating South Africa by seven runs in a pulsating final in Barbados on Saturday.

Former skipper Dhoni, who led India to their maiden title win in 2007 in South Africa, praised the team for maintaining their calm during adverse situations. “WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did," (sic) Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

"From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS.arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," said Dhoni, who will turn 43 early next month.

The legendary Tendulkar took to social media to express his delight on India's achievement, saying the country has now got a 'fourth star', following two 50-over World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011 as well as the historic triumph in the inaugural 2007 World T20.