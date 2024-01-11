Future tense for Ishan Kishan; Iyer gets back to Ranji Trophy grind

The last is yet to be heard on the controversy over the omission of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from India's T20I series against Afghanistan, which got underway in Mohali on Thursday. While Iyer has been named in the Mumbai squad to play their Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh from Friday, there is no such confirmation about Kishan’s availability for domestic action — something which may further damage the latter’s chances of a recall to the national team.

A cricket website has reported that Kishan, who captained Jharkhand last season, could be seen in action in their match against Services in Delhi from 19 January, which may be too late for him to be in the reckoning for the wicketkeeper-batter’s role for at least the first two Tests in the upcoming home series against England. There is, however, no confirmation about his availability, since the wicketkeeper-batter is currently training in Baroda with Hardik Pandya, his new Mumbai Indian skipper for the 2024 IPL season.

The lack of communication between Kishan and the powers that be over his availability may further isolate the 25-year-old, who sought to be released from his duties ahead of the Test series against South Africa as he wanted to return home. A recent report in the media attributed the selection snub for both Kishan and Iyer as some kind of punitive measure, the former for indiscipline and the latter for his poor shot selection during the last Test series.