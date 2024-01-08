Ishan Kishan: a victim of mental fatigue or dugout blues?

The words ‘mental fatigue’ still seem to be taboo in Indian cricket. It’s something Ishan Kishan, the team's best bet as a keeper-batter in the absence of Rishabh Pant until the other day, may have realised the hard way, seeing as he was a conspicuous absentee in the squad named for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

In what’s the last bilateral series before the T20 World Cup in June, Kishan — who wanted to be excused ahead of the two-Test series in South Africa ostensibly owing to mental fatigue — does not find place. Neither does Shreyas Iyer, named the vice-captain of the T20 squad in the five-match series against Australia at home soon after the 50-over World Cup.

Of course, that does not mean they are out of the equation, as the selectors may want to have a final look at the likes of Jitesh Sharma and the experienced Sanju Samson, given the question mark over Pant’s keeping abilities still hanging in the air. While there may be no more T20Is after this, the performance in the first half of the IPL — which will begin in the last week of March itself — will also hold the key for a call-up to the showpiece in the US and West Indies.

However, the case of 25-year-old Kishan does not seem to hinge on performance at all, and this is where the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) could have shown a little more clarity on one of its more precocious talents.