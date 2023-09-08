Why Ishan Kishan is a serious threat to Rahul’s return in the XI?

If the raging debate during the last ICC World Cup was who would bat for India at number four, it’s now about KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan at No.5 ahead of the upcoming edition. Everytime, it acquires the stature of almost a national crisis for the Indian cricket fan – and it’s no different as senior pro Rahul is now ‘fit’ for a comeback for the crucial Super Four game against Pakistan on Sunday.

While Kishan’s mature effort of 82 in an unaccustomed No.5 position against Pakistan has earned him praise all around, the youngster has also shown an uncanny knack of grabbing any opportunity with both hands over the past year. A number of former cricketers-turned-TV pundits have spoken in favour of opting for current form and fitness of the Jharkhand boy ahead of Rahul’s reputation.

Gautam Gambhir, not the one to mince his words, was most vocal though: ‘’India will make a monumental blunder if they don't choose Ishan Kishan over KL Rahul”. It may be pertinent to mention here that Gambhir, a key architect of India’s 2011 World Cup win, has been brutal in his assessment despite being the mentor of the IPL franchise led by Rahul.