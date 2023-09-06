I am happy to have stepped aside, says Viswanathan Anand

‘’On top of that, there is Arjun (Erigaisi), Vidith (Gujrathi), all just a little bit behind along with Nihal (Sarin). The reason I said this is the golden generation is that barring Arjun, who turned 20 maybe two days ago, they are all teenagers. This means very conservatively that for the next 10 years, every time there is a top tournament, as Indians we can hope for one of our players to watch and root for,’’ he said.

Anand’s excitement about the assembly line of players, right from the under-12 age group, is palpable when he says, ‘’I am almost tempted to say it is like what happened in the Soviet Union 50 years back. We have a dream setup for youngsters. There is still a challenge about how to get more girls in. Also at the moment, the focus is slightly more on the southern states and maybe Bengal and Maharashtra. We need to spread it out but essentially the ingredients are there.’’