Great to have Messi back leading Albiceleste, but for how long?

When Leo Messi held aloft the Fifa World Cup trophy at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium last December, it was the perfect culmination of a fairytale – a finish which has eluded so many sporting legends. As he steps onto the pitch once more in a Argentina shirt in their opening qualifier for the 2026 World Cup later today, the fizz somehow seems to be missing this time.

Three-time world champions Albiceleste take on Ecuador in their first official game at home since winning in Qatar as the South American qualifying race kicks off for the next edition, to be jointly hosted by US, Canada and Mexico. The sight of Messi with a captain’s armband once again, alongwith Angel Di Maria – another of his peers who also decided to come out of international retirement will certainly evoke cheers from the crowd – but the jury will be out on the magician’s call about his retirement at the international level.

Ask national coach Lionel Scaloni, a Messi loyalist to the core, and he would be keen to see the inspirational figure make it again in three years’ time. ‘’I think Messi can make it to the next World Cup,’’ the World Cup winning coach had said in January. ‘’It will depend a lot on what he wants and what happens over time, that he feels good. The doors will always be open. He is happy on the pitch, and for us it would be good,’’ Scaloni observed.