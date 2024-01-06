Recovering Rashid Khan included in Afghanistan team for India T20Is

Premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan was on Saturday picked in a 19-member Afghanistan squad, to be led by young Ibrahim Zadran, for the three T20 Internationals against India starting on 11 January in Mohali.

Rashid, the country's regular T20I captain, though has been included in the squad "might not feature" in any game as he is recovering from the recent back surgery.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was not part of the recently held three-match T20I series against UAE, comes back to the squad to face India, according to a press release issued by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Ikram Alikhil, who was part of the reserves against the UAE, has been promoted to the main squad as the backup wicket-keeper batter.

Meanwhile Zadran, who led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah, will continue to lead the side against India as well.

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: "We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series.