Ind vs SA T20Is: ‘Third choice’ captain Surya has what it takes to see India home

A few days after Suryakumar Yadav led India to an emphatic 4-1 T20I series win against Australia at home, a TV pundit addressed him as the ‘third choice’ captain, on whom has been thrust the responsibility of leading a young team in this format in South Africa. Come Sunday in Durban, and the easygoing Mumbai batter will embark on what is being billed as the beginning of the build-up to the T20 World Cup in June-July 2024.

The former Indian opener-turned-TV expert’s reference was a practical but unwarranted one — though he probably meant that it would always be a toss-up between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for the national or Mumbai Indians T20 captaincy, and SKY would always be third choice.

From the selectors' point of view, however, the no.1 ranked T20 batter has been a vice-captain in this format, and could be groomed for any contingency — especially with a question mark hanging over Rohit Sharma’s T20 future, as well as Hardik Pandya’s return to competitive cricket.

The best thing about Surya, no spring chicken at 33, is that he has been a perfect example of been there, done that. He did an admirable job in rallying the Indian team when fans were still trying to pick up the pieces after a shattering loss in the 50-over World Cup final, and hit form straightaway with a 42-ball 80 as India chased down a daunting target of 208 in the first T20 against Matthew Wade & co.