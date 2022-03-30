Ghanaians jubilant over World Cup qualification

Football fans poured onto the streets in Ghana's eastern port city of Tema to celebrate the country's qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. After a goalless first leg at home, Ghana held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff in Abuja on Tuesday night, qualifying for the tournament on away goals.



Fans expressed their joy over the hard work put in by the Black Stars to triumph over rivals Nigeria and take one of five tickets to represent Africa at the World Cup, Xinhua reports.



"I have not been impressed with the Black Stars in recent times, but they have been outstanding today. I am extremely happy we are going to the World Cup once more," said Eric Tordzro, a physical education instructor.