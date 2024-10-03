Global Chess League: A brew of big names and IPL vibes

Top drawer chess with a feel of the IPL and The Hundred combined together — that’s how one can best describe the Global Chess League (GCL), the second edition of which gets underway in London today and will continue until 12 October. The inaugural edition was held in Dubai last year with Triveni Continental Kings emerging as the champions.

The six franchises, comprising men and women and an 'icon player' for each, have some of the biggest names of the sport in five-time FIDE world champions Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, Hikrau Nakamura and some star members of India’s triumphant squads at the Chess Olympiad: R. Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Eigaisi and R. Vaishali.

Koneru Humpy, the first woman Indian grandmaster, may have stayed out of the Olympiad in Budapest but will be seen in action at the Friends House in London.

Gukesh D, the 18-year-old grandmaster who was in unstoppable form in Budapest, is staying away to focus on his FIDE world championship game against reigning world champion Ding Liren in Singapore next month.

All the six teams are owned by Indian entrepreneurs, including cricketing icon Ravi Ashwin, who acquired stakes in American Gambits in July this year. The teams are Alpine SG Pipers with Carlsen as the icon player; Ganges Grandmasters (icon Anand); Mumba Masters (icon Maxime Vachier-Lagrave); PBG Alaskan Knights (iconAnish Giri); Triveni Continental Kings (icon Alireza Firouzja) and American Gambits (Nakamura).

Speaking about the role of GCL, promoted jointly by FIDE and Tech Mahindra, Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the world governing body, says: ‘’This event is ground-breaking in both concept and format. It sets a new standard not only for chess but for sports worldwide. The initiative to combine men and women on the same team is inspiring and will greatly promote the game globally.’’