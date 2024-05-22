Goa football clubs face de-recognition over registration issues

Goa is not just a picturesque state on India’s western coast, renowned for its stunning beaches and vibrant culture — it is also a state with a deep-seated passion for football.

This fervour for the sport runs through the veins of Goan society, with football being a significant part of the local culture and community life.

However, in a significant development, more than 60 clubs are now at risk of de-recognition by the Goa Football Association (GFA) if they fail to comply with mandatory registration requirements under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

On 21 May 2023, local Goan media reported on how the registration issue threatens to disrupt the thriving football community, jeopardising the future of many beloved local clubs. GFA president Caitano Fernandes explained the urgency of this mandate, stating that clubs must register to avoid operational difficulties.

The GFA and Sport Authority of Goa (SAG) have put in place stringent requirements that include detailed documentation for annual audits, election records and meeting minutes, all of which poses a challenge for many clubs seeking renewal of their registration.

Clubs must also ensure that no other entity — not just another sports club — shares their name.