Indian football: How long can one ride piggyback on Sunil Chhetri at 39?

A day before the Afghanistan match, Stimac struck a wrong note at the pre-match press conference by saying he would quit with pride if the team failed to keep the date with the third round – which would help them qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup finals as well. The fact, however, is that as per his terms with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Stimac’s two-year contract extension till 2026 is actually subject to the national team’s progress to third round. The contract, however, will stand terminated if they fail to progress further.

The overriding feeling among the Indian football fan, who saw a glimmer of hope last year with the national team emerging champions in three back-to-back regional events, almost seem a distant memory. While a hastily put together team managed to make the second round of Asian Games and scored a creditable first leg win over Kuwait in the Fifa 2026 qualifier, their goal-drought in the Asian Cup finals in Doha and then again the recent matches was frustrating enough for the fans.

It seems a case of one step forward, two steps back again for Indian football which from being 99th in the Fifa rankings last August, has now slipped to 117. The AIFF top brass (read: president Kalyan Choubey) may be too happy to see Stimac’s back – but will it bring about a change of luck?

Your guess is as good as mine!