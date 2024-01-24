AFC Asian Cup: Is it time to rock the Stimac-Sunil Chhetri chemistry?

No goals, no points — this in a nutshell was India’s campaign in the AFC Asian Cup football as they went down 1-0 to Syria in their third and final group game on Tuesday. The knives are out for head coach Igor Stimac on social media, and surprisingly enough, Sunil Chhetri — who had a quiet tournament — while questions are being asked about whether Indian football has gone back to square one.

The frustration is, of course, understandable. After a long gap, there was an air of optimism when India won back-to-back silverware at home in the middle of last year, but the quality of opposition in those two tournaments and the ones in Doha were like chalk and cheese. It’s also being pointed out that in the last edition of the continental event in the UAE, the Blue Tigers had at least managed a 4-0 win against Thailand under Stephen Constantine and two ‘honourable’ defeats against the UAE and Kuwait.

The win against Thailand, incidentally, was India’s first in 55 years in the AFC Asian Cup, the last ones coming from a different generation in 1964. This should give one a reality check of where Indian football stands vis-à-vis the Asian continent — forget the global scene. Did we really expect India to go through to the second round from a group which had World Cuppers Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria, all higher ranked teams?