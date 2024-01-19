AFC Asian Cup: The knives are out, but how bad was the Blue Tigers' game?

The knives seem to be out for Indian football as the Blue Tigers were humbled 3-0 by Uzbekistan in their second group game of the AFC Asian Cup on Thursday, 18 January. A sense of disappointment is understandable as the defeat has virtually ended their chances of progressing to the next round, though there is a mathematical possibility of them still going through as one of the best third placed teams.

However, languishing as the last team in the four-nation group and having conceded five goals from first two matches, it looks a long shot now. The last group match against Syria five days later will be more a matter of pride and given the show of character from the west Asian team (a 1-0 loss to Australia & goalless draw with Uzbekistan), it won’t be an easy job at all.

The overriding question doing the rounds, especially for those who haven’t watched the game, is whether there was a qualitative drop in the performance of Sunil Chhetri & Co since the Australia match. Not really, but unlike their match against Socceroos where defence was the buzzword, India wanted to show a greater intent to win the match and changed their formation as well – something which saw them enjoying better possession as well as a few scoring opportunities.