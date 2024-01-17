AFC Asian Cup: Blue Tigers look to stay afloat against powerful Uzbeks

It’s after a healthy five-day break since their 2-0 loss to Australia that the Blue Tigers resume their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup against Uzbekistan on Thursday. Going by their head coach Igor Stimac’s words, the ‘real tournament’ begins for them now.

No prizes for guessing that India’s chances of progressing to the second round of the tournament hinge on their results against Uzbekistan and Syria — the remaining teams in Group B — as no one was really betting on India to pull off a miracle against the Socceroos. Now at the bottom of the group after Uzbekistan and Syria played out a goalless draw on Sunday, India's match at Doha's Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium tomorrow (kick off 8.00 pm IST) is hence a battle to stay in the tournament.

‘’Uzbekistan are no Australia but they are a good side nonetheless. So it will be a big challenge in that game too,’’ captain Sunil Chhetri said a day after their defeat to Australia as he wanted his boys to shake off an inevitable result and look forward. It will not be easy against the tall and often physical central Asians, ranked 34 places ahead of India at 68, with as many as three quarter-final appearances in the past, and a fourth-place finish.