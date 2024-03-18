Imran Khan: Selling veggies with mother to a Blue Tiger in Saudi Arabia

Recalling the moment when he heard the news of him making the elite group, a smiling Imran said: “My brother called me and told me I was selected for the national team. I was really surprised. I thought it was a dream. I was so ecstatic. I had been dreaming of this moment for a long time, for so many years. As a kid, I always wanted to wear the Indian jersey. I was really happy. I couldn't explain in words how I felt at that moment.’’

Imran was raised in Kairang Mayai Leikai, a village in the Imphal East district of Manipur. ‘’Football is a culture there. Kids are always playing on every corner,’’ he says.

“My mother used to sell vegetables on the street. We didn’t even have a cart, so she sold them sitting on the floor. I was around 13 years old at that time and always used to go with her to help her out. That’s how we earned our living. Beside that place, there was a small ground where some kids used to play. My mother asked me if I wanted to join them, and that's how my friendship with the ball began.’’

As someone comfortable on the ball, Imran loved to make his way past the opponents – keeping an attacking mindset. With the kind of performances the 29-year-old has been dishing out for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL this season, many would say it was only a matter of time before he was rewarded with the call-up.

‘’But I don't expect too much in life,’’ the winger says. ‘’I was only focused on doing my best for my club. When as a kid, I always loved to play with the ball at my feet. I didn't have any preferred position or anything like that. I just wanted to have the ball all the time. In terms of what I need to improve, I need to be better without the ball. Football is a team game and I try my best to improve in all aspects and help my teammates.’’

It's not really a surprise that the teammate Imran wants to help most on the pitch is his inspiration and idol Sunil Chhetri. “Yes, I want to score my first goal, but I really want to assist Sunil bhai,’’ he laughs.

‘’I loved to see him score on TV all the time. His mentality is second to none. At such an age, he keeps going and runs more than any of us. I've played against him so many times as an opponent, and now we're on the same team. I want to be the one to provide him with an assist.’’

Indian squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith. Defenders: Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, Amey Ranawade, Jay Gupta. Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan. Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.