Govt should listen to protesting farmers, address their issues: Vinesh Phogat

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday, 31 August, joined protesting farmers at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana and said the central government should pay heed to their demands and make it a priority to address their issues.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha held a 'kisan mahapanchayat' during the day to mark the completion of 200 days of their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

The farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since 13 February, when their march was stopped by security forces.

Phogat, who was disqualified from the 50-kg final match in the recent Olympic Games held in Paris, was felicitated by the protesting farmers.

In her address, the wrestler lent her support to the farmers, saying, "I want to tell you that your daughter is with you." She also asserted that farmers' demands were not "illegitimate".

Speaking to reporters, Phogat said the farmers are holding the protest as their demands have still not been accepted. "It hurts to see them," she added.