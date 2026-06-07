Grace calls time on long career as Blue Tigresses regain SAFF crown

When the long whistle went off in the final of the SAFF Championships at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, 6 June, it marked two significant moments in the journey of Indian women’s football so far. The Blue Tigresses broke a seven-year drought to win the title again with a dominant 3-1 win over Bangladesh, while it also marked the end of a stellar career for veteran Grace Dangmei.

Grace, the supreme athlete from Manipur who has enriched the sport, was handed the captain’s armband in the 86th minute when she came on as a substitute, a move to ensure she could retire 'on duty'. The 30-year-old forward represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013 and ended her international career on a high after winning her third SAFF title.

It was a fitting gesture from her teammates to ask Grace to lift the trophy at the prize distribution ceremony. During a decorated career which lasted nearly 15 years, she played for top Indian clubs like KRYPHSA, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala and Sribhumi.