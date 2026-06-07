Grace calls time on long career as Blue Tigresses regain SAFF crown
Hosts humble reigning champions Bangladesh 3-1in Goa to end seven-year drought
When the long whistle went off in the final of the SAFF Championships at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, 6 June, it marked two significant moments in the journey of Indian women’s football so far. The Blue Tigresses broke a seven-year drought to win the title again with a dominant 3-1 win over Bangladesh, while it also marked the end of a stellar career for veteran Grace Dangmei.
Grace, the supreme athlete from Manipur who has enriched the sport, was handed the captain’s armband in the 86th minute when she came on as a substitute, a move to ensure she could retire 'on duty'. The 30-year-old forward represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013 and ended her international career on a high after winning her third SAFF title.
It was a fitting gesture from her teammates to ask Grace to lift the trophy at the prize distribution ceremony. During a decorated career which lasted nearly 15 years, she played for top Indian clubs like KRYPHSA, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala and Sribhumi.
In 2022, Grace joined Uzbek women’s league side FC Nasaf Karshi on a season-long contract and helped her team win both the league and cup in that calendar year, scoring four goals in 14 league matches.
Meanwhile, in the final against the neighbours, Pyari Xaxa gave India the lead in the 42nd minute before Rituporna Chakma equalised during first-half stoppage time. Sanfida Nongrum restored the Blue Tigresses' advantage just 40 seconds into the second half, while substitute Lynda Kom Serto sealed the victory in the 82nd minute as India lifted a record-extending sixth trophy.
The triumph capped a strong campaign for the hosts, who won all four of their matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one and ending Bangladesh’s hopes of securing a historic third consecutive title. The emphatic victory saw the hosts sweep the individual awards too. Aveka Singh finished as the competition’s top scorer with four goals, Sanfida Nongrum was named Most Valuable Player, while Panthoi Chanu Elangbam collected the Best Goalkeeper award. Nepal won the Fair Play award.
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