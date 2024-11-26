Gukesh claws back some ground on the board in draw against Ding Liren

Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh bounced back to draw a largely uneventful second game against defending champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in Singapore today (26 November, Tuesday).

Playing with black pieces, Gukesh made a comeback of sorts, having lost to Liren in the opener of the 14-game showdown on Monday, 25 November.

It was a good recovery by Gukesh as Liren could do very little with his white pieces and had to share the point.

"Draw with black in the world championship match is always nice and it's too early, we still have a long match," the Chennai-based grandmaster said in the post-game press conference.

"I think after I was surprised in the opening, I reacted pretty decently, and I didn't give him any chances. It was a solid game with black, which is nice," he added.

If Monday was the day when nothing he did worked according to plan, Tuesday changed everything for Gukesh, as he could not have asked for a better start.

Liren did not press at all, while Gukesh just followed the basics as the game ended in a draw via repetition soon after black had completed the 23rd turn.

It was one of the quietest variations of the Italian opening, as Liren probably did not want to rush things, having grabbed a full point's advantage in the first game itself.