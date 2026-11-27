We are playing good chess, Gukesh says ahead of first rest day in Geneva
FIDE World Championship tied at 1.5-1.5 with first three matches producing draws
Gukesh and Sindarov remain tied 1.5-1.5 after three consecutive draws at the World Chess Championship.
Gukesh's opening preparation holds firm as Sindarov struggles to find an edge with White in Game 3.
Both players acknowledge the quality of play, with neither creating a decisive winning chance ahead of the first rest day.
D Gukesh, the reigning FIDE world champion, will have little to complain about heading into the first rest day of the World Chess Championship 2026 on Friday, with three draws in as many games. The score between him and challenger Javokhir Sindarov stands at 1.5-1.5 after the duo played out a marathon 60-move draw in Game 3 in Geneva on Thursday.
"Usually this means we are playing good chess, the quality is high," the world champion told the media after neutralising the in-form Sindarov with the black pieces in two games. "There's always pressure in every game of the match. Three draws sounds like a big thing, but in the context of 14 games, we are nowhere close to the halfway mark. It's a long match. We both are playing good chess."
"We're strong opponents, so it's not easy to win a game whenever you want to. We try to create chances and make the most out of them, but so far neither of us has got really big chances," Gukesh said. His lacklustre form since winning the world crown in 2024 has been a topic of discussion.
Sindarov, meanwhile, acknowledged that Gukesh had caught him off guard with his opening preparation. "Today my opponent was really well prepared. We checked this move 5...Be7, but not that deep. I was surprised. I thought I got a very good position, but my opponent was really well prepared.
"I was just trying to find some chances because I was playing as White. In the endgame, I started to understand that the position was completely equal, and in the time trouble I was really very close to missing something. But I'm happy that I defended very well," Sindarov said at the post-game press conference.
For the first time in the match, Gukesh played out his opening moves at a brisk pace, while Sindarov, playing with White, remained glued to his chair, spending considerable time trying to navigate the position.
"I knew the position was already pretty much equal, but it's still a little bit of an ugly structure for Black. So I knew it would be a game, but I felt pretty comfortable in the sense that I had a lot more time, and I knew some of the plans in this structure," Gukesh said.
The Indian said he was comfortable with the position but acknowledged that Sindarov's counterplay briefly threatened to make things uncomfortable.
Sindarov admitted it had been a difficult day at the board, with Gukesh seemingly knowing his preparation until around the 15th move.
"Today, it was a little bit of a hard day for me. My opponent was really prepared very well, and I think until move 15 he knew everything. I spent a lot of time in the opening," he added.
With PTI inputs