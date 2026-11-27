Sindarov, meanwhile, acknowledged that Gukesh had caught him off guard with his opening preparation. "Today my opponent was really well prepared. We checked this move 5...Be7, but not that deep. I was surprised. I thought I got a very good position, but my opponent was really well prepared.

"I was just trying to find some chances because I was playing as White. In the endgame, I started to understand that the position was completely equal, and in the time trouble I was really very close to missing something. But I'm happy that I defended very well," Sindarov said at the post-game press conference.

For the first time in the match, Gukesh played out his opening moves at a brisk pace, while Sindarov, playing with White, remained glued to his chair, spending considerable time trying to navigate the position.

"I knew the position was already pretty much equal, but it's still a little bit of an ugly structure for Black. So I knew it would be a game, but I felt pretty comfortable in the sense that I had a lot more time, and I knew some of the plans in this structure," Gukesh said.

The Indian said he was comfortable with the position but acknowledged that Sindarov's counterplay briefly threatened to make things uncomfortable.

Sindarov admitted it had been a difficult day at the board, with Gukesh seemingly knowing his preparation until around the 15th move.

"Today, it was a little bit of a hard day for me. My opponent was really prepared very well, and I think until move 15 he knew everything. I spent a lot of time in the opening," he added.

With PTI inputs