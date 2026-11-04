IPL: Hardik Pandya set for ‘demotion’ as honeymoon with MI nears end

Mumbai Indians edge towards a possible Hardik Pandya trade with Punjab Kings ahead of the 17 November retention deadline.

Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod could move to Mumbai, while Hardik is expected to join Punjab as a player under Shreyas Iyer.

Punjab could explore a separate deal with Lucknow Super Giants for Mohsin Khan involving Marcus Stoinis.

The future of Hardik Pandya in IPL 2027 has been grabbing eyeballs as the 17 November retention deadline approaches. It is increasingly likely that the two-time T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder will be released by Mumbai Indians as part of their reset exercise, with the management reportedly closing in on a trade deal with Punjab Kings.

Speculation over Hardik’s next move has been gathering momentum for some time, with it becoming increasingly apparent that the powers-that-be are keen to hand the reins back to Rohit Sharma. Whether this is a short-sighted move to fall back on their most successful captain, who will turn 40 next year, remains debatable. But the IPL ecosystem often makes for strange bedfellows.

Hardik’s three-year reign as captain, beginning in 2024 after Rohit was unceremoniously replaced, has yielded only modest success, with the famed camaraderie of the Mumbai Paltan showing signs of strain. While Mumbai managed to reach the play-offs in 2025, they finished at the bottom of the table in 2024 and ninth in 2026, with Hardik’s decisions repeatedly coming under scrutiny.