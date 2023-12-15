IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya takes over from Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians; social media reacts

After 10 years and five IPL (Indian Premier League) trophies, the Rohit Sharma era is set to end in Mumbai Indians as the franchise named allrounder Hardik Pandya as the new captain for the 2024 season on Friday. The ‘Hitman’ will, however, continue as a player as he has been retained by the franchise.

Announcing the significant change in leadership, Mahela Jayawardene, global head of performance, Mumbai Indians, said in a statement: “It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season.