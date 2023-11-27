IPL 2024: Titans appoint Gill as captain, Pandya moves to Mumbai after all

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans on Monday appointed Shubman Gill as their captain for the 2024 IPL season following Hardik Pandya's decision to move back to Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans will receive Rs 15 crore from MI for the all-cash trade deal, apart from a hefty undisclosed transfer fee, a part of which will also go to the cricketer.

Once Pandya's exit was sure, 24-year-old opener Gill was an obvious captaincy choice, having got the coveted 'orange cap' in the last season with 890 runs, second only to Virat Kohli's all-time record of 973.

"I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket," Gill said in a statement.