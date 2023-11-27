IPL 2024: Why Hardik Pandya’s move to Mumbai Indians is a win-win one

A cryptic X post from Irfan Pathan a few days back had set tongues wagging. "Use and throw has been the real characteristic since the start," said the former India allrounder and current TV pundit, as it emerged that Hardik Pandya would be traded to his old team Mumbai Indians after an extremely fruitful two seasons with Gujarat Titans.

While Pathan took no names for obvious reasons, it was a case of two-and-two adding up, while a section of fans said it was ‘greed’ which played a key factor behind the move. However, the way the plot has unravelled over the last few days, it seems that Indian cricket’s utility man wanted to come back to the 'Mumbai Paltan' with a long-term plan rather than just for money — with the franchise captaincy and possible leadership of the national T20 team not too far away.

There was a sense of all’s-well-that-ends-well when both franchises involved in the negotiations sent out their media releases, within a few minutes of each other, on Monday afternoon. While Mumbai hailed Pandya’s return as a ‘reunion’ of sorts, the Titans looked to move on by admitting that the player himself wanted this switch and named young Shubman Gill as captain for the 2024 season, with an eye to the future.