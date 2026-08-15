Harmanpreet brace powers India past Wales in Hockey World Cup opener
Men’s team begins campaign with a 3-1 victory as India’s women prepare for a demanding Pool D clash against Olympic silver medallists China
Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners as India defeated Wales 3-1 in their opening match of the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup on Saturday.
Sanjay put India ahead in the eighth minute before Harmanpreet doubled the advantage from a penalty corner three minutes later.
The skipper struck from another penalty corner in the 43rd minute to give India a commanding three-goal cushion. Sam Welsh pulled one back for Wales in the 56th minute, but India held firm to complete a convincing start to their campaign.
Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Singh has warned his teammates against underestimating any opponent at the FIH Hockey World Cup, stressing that every Pool D match will be crucial to the hosts’ hopes of progressing deep into the tournament.
India have been grouped with Wales, England and Pakistan, teams they have encountered in recent international competitions. Harmanpreet said those matches had helped India understand their opponents’ tactics but cautioned that previous experience would not make the World Cup fixtures any easier.
The players and coaching staff have been studying match footage to identify patterns and areas where India can gain an advantage.
“Playing styles are mostly man-to-man for probably all the teams. Pakistan mostly mixes it up with zone and man-to-man,” Harmanpreet told JioStar.
“We played against them in the Pro League and identified elements where we can improve. We played Wales in the Commonwealth Games. We are analysing video footage and discussing key points with everyone,” he added.
With every result carrying considerable weight, the captain said India would focus on one match at a time rather than becoming distracted by the broader expectations surrounding the tournament.
“There are no easy opponents in the World Cup, so we can’t take anyone lightly. We are taking it step by step and not overthinking,” he said.
“Wales, England, Pakistan — the target is to give our best in every match and apply our strategies appropriately.”
India’s composure is likely to face its sternest examination against Pakistan, with matches between the traditional rivals frequently carrying an intensity that extends beyond the field.
Harmanpreet said the team’s priority would be to manage the emotions surrounding the fixture and prevent the occasion from disrupting its tactical preparation.
“The plan is simple: keep the mind calm. Don’t overthink or get over-excited. The crowd also plays alongside you, so take that in your stride and use it positively,” he said.
The captain wants India to retain the rhythm and structure developed during training, particularly when pressure rises during crucial periods of a match.
Harmanpreet also underlined the importance of maintaining discipline across all four quarters and ensuring that individual players remain focused on their assigned roles.
“The main priority is simple — to stay focused on the game and not get distracted by other factors. The rhythm shouldn’t break and the plans shouldn’t change,” he said.
“We all have a responsibility for those 60 minutes, so it will be important to keep emotions under control and play a clean match.”
Meanwhile, India’s women will begin their World Cup campaign against Paris Olympic silver medallists China on Sunday in a challenging Pool D encounter.
Coached by Sjoerd Marijne, ninth-ranked India will face a Chinese side placed second in the world. With England and South Africa completing the pool, the tournament’s new format leaves India with little margin for a slow start.
The team has spent considerable time adjusting to European conditions, training at the Wagener Stadium and playing a practice match against hosts and defending champions the Netherlands.
The fixture carries added importance as India and China are also scheduled to meet at next month’s Asian Games.
India’s best performance at the Women’s World Cup remains the fourth-place finish achieved under Ajinder Kaur at the inaugural edition in 1974. The team has participated in eight of the previous 15 editions and will seek to improve upon its ninth-place finish in 2022.
With PTI inputs