Harmanpreet brace powers India past Wales in Hockey World Cup opener

Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners as India defeated Wales 3-1 in their opening match of the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup on Saturday.

Sanjay put India ahead in the eighth minute before Harmanpreet doubled the advantage from a penalty corner three minutes later.

The skipper struck from another penalty corner in the 43rd minute to give India a commanding three-goal cushion. Sam Welsh pulled one back for Wales in the 56th minute, but India held firm to complete a convincing start to their campaign.

Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Singh has warned his teammates against underestimating any opponent at the FIH Hockey World Cup, stressing that every Pool D match will be crucial to the hosts’ hopes of progressing deep into the tournament.

India have been grouped with Wales, England and Pakistan, teams they have encountered in recent international competitions. Harmanpreet said those matches had helped India understand their opponents’ tactics but cautioned that previous experience would not make the World Cup fixtures any easier.

The players and coaching staff have been studying match footage to identify patterns and areas where India can gain an advantage.

“Playing styles are mostly man-to-man for probably all the teams. Pakistan mostly mixes it up with zone and man-to-man,” Harmanpreet told JioStar.

“We played against them in the Pro League and identified elements where we can improve. We played Wales in the Commonwealth Games. We are analysing video footage and discussing key points with everyone,” he added.

With every result carrying considerable weight, the captain said India would focus on one match at a time rather than becoming distracted by the broader expectations surrounding the tournament.

“There are no easy opponents in the World Cup, so we can’t take anyone lightly. We are taking it step by step and not overthinking,” he said.

“Wales, England, Pakistan — the target is to give our best in every match and apply our strategies appropriately.”