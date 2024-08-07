Heartbroken, with you: Film fraternity on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic saga

"But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up," wrote Akhtar, who portrayed Milkha Singh, the legendary athlete who missed out on an Olympics bronze medal by a whisker in the 1960 Games.

“This is heartbreaking,” Fatima Sana Sheikh, who played illustrious wrestler and Vinesh's cousin Geeta Phogat in 2016's Dangal, wrote on her Instagram story. “Heartbreaking, but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now (sic),” said Taapsee Pannu.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "You are and will always be a winner @vineshphogat. Itni jaan aur himmat bahut kam mein hoti hai," while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote on Instagram: "Champion @vineshphogat You are gold! What you have achieved is beyond medals. So proud. So inspired".

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini said it was "very surprising" that Vinesh was disqualified as she was overweight by 100 gm. "It is important to keep your weight in check. It is a good learning for all of us that even 100 gm also matters a lot. We feel sad for her, I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly, but (medal) milega nahi abhi," she told PTI.

Actor Swara Bhasker posted, "NO!!!!!!!" "Who believes this 100grams overweight story???"

Vinesh was set to take on the USA's Sarah Hildebrandt today after three exhausting bouts on Tuesday.