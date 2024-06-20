Hockey India names 27 core probables for pre-Olympic camp; Dilpreet missing

Hockey India has decided to keep faith in its proven performers while announcing a 27-strong list of men's team core probables for a pre-Olympic national camp from 21 June to 8 July at the SAI (Sports Authority of India) centre.

India is placed in a tough Pool B at the Paris Olympics alongside Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. The Tokyo Games bronze-winners will start their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on 27 July.

The Indian team is returning to the national camp after a successful outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League, where it currently occupies fourth spot with 24 points from 16 matches.

The core group includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, P.R. Sreejesh, and Suraj Karkera and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Amir Ali.

The mid-fielders called up include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby Singh Dhami and Araijeet Singh Hundal are the forwards who have been included. Striker Dilpreet Singh is a notable absentee from the core list.