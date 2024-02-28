Sad to part ways, but I have left a legacy, Hockey India CEO says

Is all well inside Hockey India, which underlined its credentials as one of the best run national sports federations (NSFs) until the other day? Less than a week after national women’s chief coach Janneke Schopman alleged a "lack of respect" following her sacking, Hockey India's high-profile Australian CEO Elena Norman stepped down on Tuesday.

Norman, whose 13-year tenure saw a gradual resurgence in the sport which was once India’s calling card in the international arena, said she did not want to part on a negative note, but was quite devastated at having to take such an extreme call. "I think it is time for me to move on, though I am proud to have left a good legacy in hockey administration in India. Let me also clarify that my pending salary for last three months, which has been reported in the media, has also been released,’’ she said.

The balance sheet of Norman's term as CEO, ever since she was appointed by erstwhile Hockey India supremo Narinder Batra in 2011, is quite awe-inspiring. In a press release on Tuesday soon after her resignation, the federation invoked the language of a corporate send-off in praising her: ‘’During her regime in the top job, the Indian men and women’s hockey teams soared to great heights, achieving career-best world rankings as well as a historic feat in Tokyo Olympic Games…