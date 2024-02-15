Who exactly is running the affairs of wrestling in India?

The news of wrestling's world governing body revoking the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday has come as a shot in the arm for its president Sanjay Singh, but does it bring clarity on who exactly is running the sport in India? The answer is no.

With the Paris Olympics barely five months away, the future of the discipline which fetched India two medals in Tokyo 2020 (Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia) still appears messy. While United World Wrestling (UWW) lifting the ban means WFI is now authorised to run the operations of the sport in India along with the selection of squads for all international events, the Union sports ministry will not lift its suspension until all UWW criteria are met in the coming months.

So in the ministry's book, it is the ad hoc body appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that will run the sport until WFI holds elections for a compliance officer and athletes’ commission (meant to be a former wrestlers’ body with equal representation of men and women) as mandated by UWW. The process, according to insiders, should take at least another two to three months, and that’s not good news for the wrestlers’ community.

A major plank for Sanjay Singh (the under-fire president of WFI and a known aide of tainted erstwhile WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh) in getting the UWW suspension lifted was that the world body was ‘satisfied’ with the electoral process held at Delhi's IOA premises in August 2023. However, barely two days after the elections, the sports ministry suspended the federation on account of not following the National Sports Development Code laid down in 2011.