WFI suspension: Sports ministry interference cannot be long-term solution

Now what? This seems to be the overriding question a day after the sudden suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the Union sports ministry.

The decision by the government, ostensibly on charges of violation of the Sports Code, and of the newly-elected WFI body being controlled by former officials, has been welcomed by Sakshi Malik & Co. and opposition politicians, since the verdict has clearly put tainted ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh and his coterie in a spot.

However, it is back to square one now as far as Indian wrestling is concerned, and the first ones who will take a hit are the sub-junior and junior wrestlers — the dates and venues of whose nationals have become a contentious issue.

Looking beneath the surface, the government’s proactive action has been in stark contract to its response to the wrestlers’ agitation earlier in the year. There could, however, be pertinent questions about whether the ministry can legally suspend the activities of an NSF (national sports federation) as it is tantamount to government interference, not acceptable to any world governing body of sport.

While questions have also been raised about the eligibility of Sanjay Kumar Singh’s candidature for the presidency as per the Sports Code of 2011, the fact remains that the new president does not come under its purview.