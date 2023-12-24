Sports ministry suspends new WFI president till further notice

The Union sports ministry on Sunday, 24 December suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) until further orders after the newly elected body made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" to prepare.

The WFI elections were held on 21 December with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

"The new body has not followed the WFI constitution. We have not terminated the federation but suspended it till further orders. They just need to follow due process and the rules," a sports ministry official told PTI.

The source further explained the reasons for the suspension. "Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly elected president of WFI announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year.