Delhi Police conclude arguments in sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police have concluded their arguments on framing charges against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case by six women wrestlers.

The arguments by police resumed before the Rouse Avenue court's additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, who started the fresh hearing on Thursday after the transfer of ACMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who had previously presided over the case.

Delhi Police contended that incidents of alleged sexual harassment, whether occurring overseas or within the country, were interconnected and part of the same transaction. Hence, the police said that the court had jurisdiction to hear the case.

The BJP MP had earlier questioned the jurisdiction of a Delhi court, claiming that there was no action or consequence which happened in India.

Additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing Delhi Police, argued that under section 354 of the IPC, the case is not time-barred, as it carries a maximum punishment of five years.

Addressing the issue of delay in filing complaints, Srivastava brought up the issue of fear among the women wrestlers, saying that wrestling held immense significance in their lives, and they were hesitant to come forward owing to concerns about jeopardising their careers.