Junior wrestlers’ protest: a masterstroke or too obvious a plot?

The fresh twist to the ongoing wrestling controversy, provided by the three-hour protest by around 500 young wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, bore all the hallmarks of a political masterstroke. It’s just that the plot got a little too obvious in the end.

It was at the same venue where exactly a year back, the trio of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat had kickstarted their agitation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the erstwhile Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) supremo, accusing him of sexually harassing six female wrestlers.

In terms of optics, nothing could have been more striking than young wrestlers culled from different parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh waving placards bearing photos of the famed trio with slogans against them.

‘’UWW (United World Wrestling) save our wrestling from these three wrestlers" and "kar diya desh ki kushti ko barbad (you have destroyed the country’s wrestling), Sakshi, Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat", read the slogans as the youngsters went on to deface the photos of the award-winning medallists and trampled upon them. Their apparent agenda being a 10-day notice to the sports ministry to revoke the suspension of the WFI and allow it to hold the age-group nationals.