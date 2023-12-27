Rahul Gandhi visits wrestlers' 'akhara' in Haryana amid WFI row
The Congress leader engaged with wrestlers on their issues and routine and even participated in wrestling
Amid the ongoing controversy over Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 27 December visited the Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana's Jhajjar and also interacted with the wrestlers there.
Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Akhara in the morning in Jhajjar's Chhara village. There he interacted with the wrestlers on their issues and the problems they face, sources said.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media, wrestler Bajrang Punia said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) came to see our wrestling routine. He also did wrestling."
Punia also said that he came to see the day-to-day activities of a wrestler.
Earlier, Punia returned his Padma Shri award to PM Narendra Modi after Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik announced retirement.
Even Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday, 26 December announced that she will be returning her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government.
Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met Malik and Punia in Delhi and said that she will support them in their fight against injustice.
