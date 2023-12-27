Rahul Gandhi visits wrestlers' 'akhara' in Haryana amid WFI row

Amid the ongoing controversy over Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 27 December visited the Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana's Jhajjar and also interacted with the wrestlers there.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Akhara in the morning in Jhajjar's Chhara village. There he interacted with the wrestlers on their issues and the problems they face, sources said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, wrestler Bajrang Punia said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) came to see our wrestling routine. He also did wrestling."

Punia also said that he came to see the day-to-day activities of a wrestler.