Asian Games: Job done, it's Mission Paris 2024 for men’s hockey team

It will be ‘Mission Paris 2024’ for the India men’s hockey team which earned a direct berth in the Olympics with a gold medal in the just-concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The women’s team came up with a bronze and Odisha, the biggest benefactors of the sport in the country, has been first off the blocks to recognise their achievements.

The hockey teams’ success saw Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announce a cluster of cash rewards. While each member of the men’s squad will receive Rs 5 lakh, members of the women’s team will receive Rs 3 lakh each. The India men’s team had last won the Asian Games gold in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea, where they beat Pakistan in the final.