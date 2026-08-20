Goal machine Harmanpreet wary of 'silly mistakes' as 2023 still haunts him

The challenge is only going to get tougher from here on for India's men in the second round of the FIH World Cup hockey, while their inspirational captain Harmanpreet Singh knows that the margin for error will also become negligible. The ‘goal machine’ of India, who heads the scorers’ table with five goals from three matches so far, is therefore not satisfied despite a 5-3 win in a thriller against Pakistan on Wednesday.

The nightmare of the previous World Cup in Bhubaneswar in 2023, where a younger Harmanpreet was the butt of severe criticism after missing a crucial penalty against New Zealand in the final crossover game, still haunts him. A World Cup at home was deemed their best opportunity to finish on the podium again after 1975, but they finished a dismal ninth in the overall standings and the 'Sarpanch', as he is nicknamed, had even considered quitting the sport.

“Some of those things can really hurt you,” Harmanpreet said in an interview on the eve of the trip to the Netherlands and Belgium. “Those matches teach you a lot (about life). If you trace the team’s performances from there and the individual performances too, we have done quite well.”