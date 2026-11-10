How did India achieve 100 chess GMs since Vishy Anand started it all?

The emergence of new grandmasters has become so commonplace in India that the media has also grown somewhat blasé about it. However, when 22-year-old Anuj Shrivatri became the country's 100th Grandmaster on Saturday, it served as a remarkable testament to the enormous pipeline of chess talent in reserve.

It took 38 years after Vishy Anand, the pied piper of Indian chess, made history by becoming the country's first-ever Grandmaster in 1988. The growth was initially slow and painstaking, but the floodgates opened from 2011 onwards, with 25 players achieving the coveted GM title in the last four years.

With 20-year-old world champion D. Gukesh set to defend his crown later this month, and India's men's and women's teams having emerged victorious in consecutive Chess Olympiads, the country is now firmly established among the world's chess superpowers.

Commenting on reaching the three-figure mark, Anand said on social media: ‘’A cracker of a 100. Congrats to Anuj Shrivatri on getting India to this milestone. Funnily, only today I was thinking December 2027 will be the 40th anniversary of my GM title, and literally this manifested.’’