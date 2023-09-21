How did India make an entry into the fast lane of Moto GP?
The Indian Oil Grand Prix of India, scheduled from 22-24 September, will see 84 riders from 42 teams participating in three events
For the average Indian sports fan, names like Italy’s Franco Morbidelli, Francesco Bagnaia or Spain's Aleix Espargaro do not really resonate — unless he or she is a rare Moto GP fan. Well, things may soon change as this weekend ushers in the first global event in the sport, the Indian Oil Grand Prix of India, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.
The buzz is palpable at the circuit, built along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar as it prepares to host an international event after almost a decade. India’s dalliance with Formula One Grand Prix began on a rousing note and continued for three years between 2011 and 2013 before off-the-track problems took the event off the international calendar.
It was, therefore, music to the ears of the lovers of speed (read: Gen X bikers) when the event was first announced sometime ago. D-day has now arrived, with the event scheduled from 22-24 September, which will see 84 riders from 42 teams participating in three events — the feature race Moto GP and Moto 2 and Moto 3, the supporting races. Fairstreet Sports, the Indian promoters of the showpiece, have signed a seven-year agreement with Moto GP to play hosts.
Notwithstanding India’s burgeoning status as an economic power, Indians have not really warmed up to motorsport in a major way, possibly thanks to its 'for-the-elite-only' reputation. However, Amit Shandill, director racing of Fairstreet Sports, has a different take on the subject.
Asked how the event was initially conceived, Shandill said: ‘’India is the world's biggest motorcycle manufacturer, making nearly 18 million bikes annually. There are over 200 million bikes on Indian roads. So you do realise that almost every Indian household has both a bat and a bike. The absence of a Grand Prix race in India was a significant oversight for the sport."
Speaking to National Herald, the official continued: ‘’We reached out to MotoGP and through proposals and conversations, assured them of our readiness. We have also taken learnings from past mistakes in Indian motorsports history to ensure we don't repeat them. It was this assurance that ultimately persuaded them to choose India as a race venue.’’
One of the earliest posers for Fairstreet was the challenge of adapting Buddha, essentially a circuit designed for Formula One, to Moto GP races. As Shandill said: ‘’Since the track received FIA approval for car racing, it had to undergo a homologation process to better accommodate motorcycle racing. This involves introducing more gravel on the turns and implementing safety enhancements. Over the past decade, safety measures have significantly advanced in the sport.’’
An affinity for bikes, as Shandill says, is commonplace in India, with several celebrities making known their passion for collecting bikes. Only recently, a viral social media post showed cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s bike collection at his Ranchi farmhouse, which resembled a giant two-wheeler outlet.
"There is a burgeoning biking culture in the country as India sells over 80 million two wheelers every year, of which more than one million are in the 250 cc plus category. This means that over a million individuals in our country are purchasing larger motorcycles for reasons beyond mere transportation. They are acquiring these bikes for excitement, adventure, leisure riding, and the sheer joy of it,’’ Shandill explained.
‘’This indicates a significant level of interest and a potential market waiting to be explored and channelled into a sporting context. With more than a million people each year opting for bikes of this size and capability, there is enormous potential to harness their enthusiasm for adventure and turn it into a thriving sport,’’ he added.
How have major corporates reacted to the event? ‘’We’re greatly encouraged by the response, especially since it's the first time it is happening in our country. Leading names like Ducati, KTM, Yamaha, Honda and Aprilia have already partnered with us. There’s also substantial interest from non-automotive industries,’’ Shandill signed off.
Over then, to the tracks…
FAQs
Dates: 22-24 September 2023
Location: Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Greater Noida
Telecast: Sports 18 and Jio Cinema (OTT) in India
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines