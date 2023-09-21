How did India make an entry into the fast lane of Moto GP?

For the average Indian sports fan, names like Italy’s Franco Morbidelli, Francesco Bagnaia or Spain's Aleix Espargaro do not really resonate — unless he or she is a rare Moto GP fan. Well, things may soon change as this weekend ushers in the first global event in the sport, the Indian Oil Grand Prix of India, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

The buzz is palpable at the circuit, built along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar as it prepares to host an international event after almost a decade. India’s dalliance with Formula One Grand Prix began on a rousing note and continued for three years between 2011 and 2013 before off-the-track problems took the event off the international calendar.

It was, therefore, music to the ears of the lovers of speed (read: Gen X bikers) when the event was first announced sometime ago. D-day has now arrived, with the event scheduled from 22-24 September, which will see 84 riders from 42 teams participating in three events — the feature race Moto GP and Moto 2 and Moto 3, the supporting races. Fairstreet Sports, the Indian promoters of the showpiece, have signed a seven-year agreement with Moto GP to play hosts.