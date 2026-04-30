How Sourav Kothari overcame a family tragedy to stay the worldbeater

There are not too many examples of a father-son duo being world champions in the same sport – and it often flies under the radar that Kolkata had been home to one such pair. The world of billiards & snooker was shaken up in early January when Manoj Kothari, a world billiards champion in 1990 and Dronacharya awardee, passed away – but son Sourav ensured that the legacy burned bright when he retained the world crown in Carlow, Ireland on Wednesday.

Missing in his corner this time was the senior Kothari, often a fixture when the bespectacled, suave Sourav was in action in major tournaments around the globe. The 41-year-old, who defeated compatriot and multiple world champion Pankaj Advani in a surprisingly one-sided final (1133-477), admitted that it was not easy to focus on the job at hand as he has not been able to ‘move on’ from a profound sense of loss.

Speaking in a virtual media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), a visibly emotional Sourav said from Ireland: ‘’In our sport, the mind plays a lot of tricks as one has to sit for 15-20 minutes without touching the ball when the opponent is playing. However, as my mind was numb with thoughts about dad not being there – winning or losing didn’t matter to me anymore and that actually took a lot of pressure off me.’’