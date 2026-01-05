Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari passes away at 67
Dhyan Chand Awardee and chief national coach suffered cardiac arrest in Tirunelveli; leaves behind son Sourav Kothari, also a world champion
Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari, one of the most influential figures in Indian cue sports, died on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, a family member said. He was 67.
Kothari, who was the chief national coach at the time of his death, had been undergoing treatment at a Tirunelveli hospital for over a week and suffered cardiac arrest at around 7.30 am, the family member said. His cremation was held later in the evening near Tirunelveli.
He is survived by his wife, son Sourav Kothari, himself a former world billiards champion, and daughter Shreya Kothari.
A towering presence in Indian billiards for more than three decades, Kothari rose to international prominence after winning the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 1990, a breakthrough title that established him among the global elite and marked India’s growing stature in the sport. He went on to add another major international crown in 1997, winning the World Doubles Billiards Championship, underlining both his longevity and versatility at the highest level.
After retiring from competitive play, Kothari played a defining role in shaping Indian cue sports as a coach and mentor. He served as chief coach of the Indian billiards team from 2011, a role he held for over a decade, overseeing multiple world titles and guiding several generations of Indian players through international competition.
His influence was most evident in the career of his son Sourav, who grew up in a household immersed in cue sports.
Kothari’s role extended beyond that of a parent, as he acted as a technical coach, strategist and disciplinarian, helping mould Sourav into a composed and methodical player capable of sustained success on the world stage.
In recognition of his contribution to Indian sport, the Government of India conferred the Dhyan Chand Award on Kothari in 2005, one of the country’s highest honours for lifetime achievement in sports. The award was presented by then President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.
Reacting to his father’s passing, Sourav said the impact of Manoj Kothari went far beyond titles and trophies. “His selfless service produced many players who went on to become champions of the sport. He was a living legend who inspired many lives,” Sourav told PTI, adding that a mourning service would be held in Kolkata.
Sourav later emerged as one of India’s leading cueists over the past decade, winning his maiden world title in 2018 under the World Billiards Limited banner and adding the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 2025, when he defeated multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani in the final. He has also won the Asian Billiards Championship, multiple national titles and medals at major international events.
Together, Manoj and Sourav Kothari form the only father–son world champion pairing in any sport, a legacy that remains unique in Indian and global sporting history.
With PTI inputs
