Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari passes away at 67

Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari, one of the most influential figures in Indian cue sports, died on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, a family member said. He was 67.

Kothari, who was the chief national coach at the time of his death, had been undergoing treatment at a Tirunelveli hospital for over a week and suffered cardiac arrest at around 7.30 am, the family member said. His cremation was held later in the evening near Tirunelveli.

He is survived by his wife, son Sourav Kothari, himself a former world billiards champion, and daughter Shreya Kothari.

A towering presence in Indian billiards for more than three decades, Kothari rose to international prominence after winning the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 1990, a breakthrough title that established him among the global elite and marked India’s growing stature in the sport. He went on to add another major international crown in 1997, winning the World Doubles Billiards Championship, underlining both his longevity and versatility at the highest level.

After retiring from competitive play, Kothari played a defining role in shaping Indian cue sports as a coach and mentor. He served as chief coach of the Indian billiards team from 2011, a role he held for over a decade, overseeing multiple world titles and guiding several generations of Indian players through international competition.

His influence was most evident in the career of his son Sourav, who grew up in a household immersed in cue sports.