M.K. Kashmina, Kiran Pisda & Jyoti Chauhan, India's women's football trio in the Croatian league

It may be off-season for the Croatian women’s football league — but there is never a dull moment in Dinamo Zagreb for Indian footballers M.K. Kashmina, Kiran Pisda and Jyoti Chauhan.

When the National Herald reached out to Kashmina on Tuesday, 5 December, she was getting ready for a session of Futsal. ‘’After the Women’s League ended here last month, the coaching staff made arrangements for us to play Futsal till the Christmas break,’’ Kashmina chirps over phone.

The young woman from Manipur, along with Kiran Pisda of Chhattisgarh, is one of the two women from India who have broken barriers in the sport, having been offered a one-year contract by Luka Modric’s erstwhile club after an elite trial in Kolkata last June. Meanwhile, Jyoti Chauhan, the India striker, is spending her second season with the club.

It’s been a rough ride, though, for Kashmina, 24, and Pisda, 22, both of whom have been inspired by the likes of Bem Bem Devi, Bala Devi and current national captain Asha Lata. Bala Devi, in her turn, had been a trendsetter of sorts with her contract with the Rangers FC in Scotland.

After some initial struggle, their first big break came when for Kashmina and Pisda were spotted by Dinamo head coach Marija Damjanovic at the AIFF Centre of Excellence.