'The Hundred' to expand to 10 teams to attract Indian and US investors: UK based Report

'The Hundred', the lucrative short-form cricket league run by the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB), might be expanded to 10 teams in a bid to attract investors from India and US, according to a leading British newspaper.

According to a report in 'The Telegraph', ECB will continue to hold meetings with counties to discuss the road ahead with "a further two teams to be added to the Hundred in the coming years." "It is understood the buyers from India and the US are already showing interest in the current eight teams," the report stated.

The league which was launched two years ago hasn't been able to establish itself overseas and there have been reports of Indian Premier League franchises showing interest in taking a stake in buying Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The report said that the expansion to 10 teams would happen in the next five years and "the likeliest locations are the south-west, in Bristol and Taunton, and the north-east, at Durham".

Private equity firm Bridgepoint had offered 300 million pounds for a 75 per cent share of the whole competition last year on the basis that the competition remains a closed league without promotion and relegation, which was rejected by ECB.