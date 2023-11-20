ICC World Cup final: The 'sound of silence' in India is a great sound, says Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne—one of the heroes of Australia’s sixth World Cup win yesterday night along with Travis Head—is a man of faith.

He believes in giving credit to ‘’no one else but the Man above, honestly’’ — and there was indeed a touch of providence that brought these two players to collaborate in one of their country’s greatest wins against all odds.

When the Australian squad left its home shores for a build-up ODI series and the World Cup in India in late September, Head was nursing a broken hand at home from their earlier series against South Africa. Pat Cummins & Co started their campaign with only 14 men available in their 15-member roster, and started with back-to-back losses before the southpaw joined them.

Head’s return as an opener with David Warner yielded immediate returns — and a vindication of the team management’s faith in him was his Player of the Match award in both the semi-final and the final. This puts Head in good company—only three players have done it in the past: Mohinder Amarnath (1983), Aravinda De Silva (1996) and Shane Warne (1999).

‘’Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought I was going to be here,’’ Head said at the award ceremony, of his defiant 137 off 120 balls, which included 15 fours and 4 sixes against arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament.