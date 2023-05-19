I don't care what anyone says on outside, because that is their opinion: Kohli

A magnificent hundred under his belt to put his team in the play-off contention, star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli on Thursday said he "does not care what anyone says on the outside" on his not so great strike rate in the IPL.

Kohli struck exactly 100 off 63 balls and shared 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71) to help RCB chase down the target of 187 with four balls to spare for an eight-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I never look at past numbers. I put myself under so much stress already. I don't give myself enough credit sometimes despite playing impact knocks. (So) I don't care what anyone says on the outside. Because that is their opinion," said Kohli at the post match presentation, when asked about his not so great record against SRH.