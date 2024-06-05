I have had a great ride, let’s focus on the Kuwait game now: Sunil Chettri

The last three weeks or so had only one trending topic in Indian football – that of it’s talismanic skipper Sunil Chettri calling time on his international career after their crunch second-round FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier against Kuwait in Kolkata on Thursday.

It was again the overriding theme at what ought to be his final pre-match media conference as the captain of the Blue Tigers, despite history beckoning the team to make their first-ever third round in the qualifiers.

If there was an emotional upheaval going on inside the 39-year-old as he sat next to head coach Igor Stimac for one last time, Chettri tried his best not to let it overshadow the importance of the match at hand.

‘’I have been fighting a small battle inside me all along. We are done on the subject of my retirement and I request you not to bring it up again and again…right now, we are ready take on Kuwait and the match is not going to be easy,’’ Chettri told a choc-a-bloc gathering at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The request had an impact for a while before queries were again directed at him and Stimac, the Croat with whom he had forged an excellent chemistry for last five years – ranging from whether Chettri would like to sign off with a goal, if he would reconsider his decision of quitting to who would be the new Number 9 (the quintessential striker) in Chettri’s absence.