I keep telling myself competition is against me, it's about maintaining positive mindset: Iyer

Doubts can creep in when one has to deal with frequent injuries but Shreyas Iyer says it was his unflinching belief in his abilities that helped him to bounce back from a lonely phase.

The Asia Cup that India won marked Iyer's comeback from a back surgery after six months but a back spasm in the middle of the tournament meant he only got to bat once over the course of two weeks.

However, the 14 off nine balls he made in India's opener against Pakistan gave him a lot of confidence as he desperately waited for another opportunity.

The chance finally came in Mohali last week but he got run out. Facing competition for a spot in India's middle-order for the World Cup, Iyer finally delivered under pressure in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday.