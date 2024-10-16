Was on edge when name came up in HIL auction: Harmanpreet

On the edge of his seat during Hockey India League (HIL) auctions, India's Olympic medal-winning skipper Harmanpreet Singh was silently praying that Sardar Singh from Soorma Hockey Club made the winning bid for him.

Eventually, his wish came true, with Harmanpreet becoming the costliest buy in the men's section as Soorma Hockey Club, representing Punjab and Haryana, secured his services for a whopping Rs 78 lakh on the first day of the three-day auction.

"I am elated that the Hockey India League is back and in such marvellous fashion. I was on the edge of my seat when my name came up during the auction, mentally hoping and urging Sardar Singh to bid for me and I get to play for the Haryana-Punjab region," said Harmanpreet, who led India to the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. "It was a great relief when Soorma Hockey Club finally landed me in the auction and I could not have been happier."

The men's HIL will feature eight teams, while the inaugural women's event will have four teams.

The ace drag-flicker was happy with the combination of the squad, insisting that they managed to get the perfect balance. "We have a very good-looking team at the Soorma Hockey Club at the end of the auction, the owners and coaching staff have hit the ball out of the park. We have the perfect balance of experienced, big-name players and young players with the potential to become big names themselves," Harmanpreet said.