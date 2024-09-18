Prolific Harmanpreet shortlisted for FIH Player of the Year award

Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian hockey captain, believes in leading by example. A little over a month after he was the leading goal scorer in the team’s campaign for a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, the penalty corner specialist fired seven goals as they retained the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

The exploits have not gone unnoticed as Harmanpreet has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year award while veteran PR Sreejesh is in contention for the Goalkeeper of the Year honour in the shortlist announced by the world governing body on Tuesday. Sreejesh, the rock under the Indian bar, retired from the sport after four Olympic appearances and a stellar career.

The Asian showpiece in Hulunbuir, Mongolia saw the 28-year-old, who emerged as player of the tournament, reach the landmark when he became the first Indian men’s hockey player and 11th overall to score 200 international goals. It came in his 233rd international match in the semi-final of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy against South Korea.

‘’I thank my teammates for reaching the landmark. It’s our forwards who create the penalty corners by putting pressure on rivals and my job is to convert the opportunities,’’ he told the broadcasters.