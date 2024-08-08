Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet’s men make it a memorable last dance for Sreejesh

If Paris Olympics was being billed as the last dance for P.R. Sreejesh, the rock under India’s bar, it turned out to be a memorable one and much more. Harmanpreet Singh & Co made it a Parisian affair to remember to see off Spain 2-1 for their back-to-back bronze medals after Tokyo, a feat which came for Indian hockey after 52 long years.

For at least two generations of Indian sports fans who have been bred on stories of past glory but countless so-near-yet-so-far things since the 1980 Olympics, it finally seems to be a time for redemption. The consistency and character which India showed throughout the campaign, which included a miraculous shootout victory against Great Britain in the quarter-finals but a semi-final heartbreak against Germany, reflected the new-found character of this team.

At the beginning of the tournament, Harmanpreet announced that they were going to Paris to earn that ninth Olympic gold medal for India. It didn’t happen alright and the inspirational captain, the highest scorer of the tournament with 10 goals, was as humble as ever in their moment of triumph. ‘’We are sorry that we couldn’t win the gold. We tried our best but it didn’t happen,’’ Harmanpreet told the broadcasters, before adding: ‘’We hope to win more medals for you, just continue to give us the love which we did.’’