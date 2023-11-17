World Cup final: ICC pitch consultant Atkinson goes back, BCCI monitors preparations

International Cricket Council (ICC) pitch consultant Andy Atkinson's future was a question mark floating around as the burly New Zealander was nowhere to be seen during pitch preparation 48 hours ahead of the World Cup final between India and Australia.

It is now learned that Atkinson had already left the country as his assignment is over. "Andy's assignment is over and he has gone back. Don't try to find controversy where there is none. Nowhere is it written that the ICC pitch consultant needs to be present before the final," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Atkinson hasn't exactly been a favourite with the BCCI top brass after accusing host nation India of changing the track for the semi-final between India and New Zealand from a fresh to a used one.